John Andretti dies at 56

Last friday.//// it's been a tough week for the sports world... they say death comes in threes... hopefully this is it for a while.

Kobe bryant died on sunday á then former viking chris doleman on tuesday... and today we learned that john andretti has lost his battle with colon cancer.

He's raced in nearly everything á but spent majority of his time in the nascar cup series á running 393 races á winning two of them.

In 1994 á he became the first driver to ever run the indy 500 and a nascar race in the same