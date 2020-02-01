The lic tourney consolation title game, third place contest and championship game took place tonight... sports 10's dominic miranda took in the action at paris high school and joins us with all the highlights... < thanks rick.... the action just wrapped up here from paris high school...and it there was great basketball all the way through.

We'll kick things off with the title game here at the l-i-c tournament between olney and casey-westfield... both familiar with championships as... the tigers were trying to repeat as champions, while the warriors were gunning for their second lic tourney title in the last three years... the second ballgame of the day featured top seeded marshall and the maroons of robinson.

First half.

Robinson's ethan shidler has it in the corner... gets to the wing... stepback 3... buckets... ooh that was smooth.

Lefty lookin like james harden.

Maroons again...sawyer hoalt has it...takes it himself..

He gets the high arching floater to go down..

Just look at that hair bouncing in the wind.

Love it.

Marshall controlled the game though witht their fast paced attack.

Daniel tingley gets the steal..

Full speed ahead down the court.... stops on a dime for that pull up 2... splash.

Later... tingley running the break again..

This time finds jadon wallace streaking and he double clutches it in for two.... nice play there.

The top seeded lions were simply too much for the maroons tonight.

Marshall wins by a final score of 69 to 57 over robinson to get 3rd place.

They notch their 20th win of the season to only 3 losses.

Robinson drops to 7 and 13 on the year with the loss.

Just floater to go down..

> the lic tourney consolation game had lawrenceville and newton... finally we head to the consolation championship game between lawrenceville and newton.

Fast forward to the 4th quarter... 2 minutes to play.

Newton trailing most the game down by 3 until... boom baby... evan schafer burries the 3.

We're tied.

Indians now..noah weger pushes it up the floor to blayne winningham for the layup... lawrenceville back up by 2..

Under a minute to play.

Justin zumbahlen gets it up top..

Bullseye.

Ice in his veins.

Newton up one and that was the dagger for this one tongiht.

Newton wins by a final of 53-51.

They win the consolation champiomship improving to 15 and 9 on the season that wraps it up here from the land of lincoln.

Another great tournament this year by the little illini conference as paris played a great host.

Still a lot of good basketball to be played over here in illinois.

And sports 10 will bring you all the coverage.

Back to you marty