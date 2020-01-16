Global  

Clinton girls ice hockey wins first Section III title downing Skaneateles in rematch

Warriors beat Skaneateles
Clinton girls ice hockey wins first Section III title downing Skaneateles in rematch

Experts say ththica, i'm kirk t for newschannel 2.

Good evening!

It's a rematch of last year's section three final as the clinton warriors took on skaneateles looking to win their first banner in the five year history of the program.

Cicero twin rinks the site as the warriors hope the third time in the final is the charm and can avenge last year's loss to the lakers.

Mia lopata named the section three player of the year prior to puck drop.

--- first period - about eight minutes in - off a face-off - it's drew kopek finding the back of the net.

Clinton on the board first and up one.

--- with 90 seconds remaining in the frame - warriors get some insurance.

Ella greico off the assist from hailey kwiatkowski puts clinton up by two heading into the locker room.

--- in the second - with five minutes remaining - warriors take a stranglehold on the game.

Lopata puts it in short side off a feed from kopek and clinton leads by three.

--- to the third - just four minutes remain.

Hold off on the celebration - rebecca cain gets the lakers on the board with a beauty and it's back to a two-goal game.

--- but in the final minute - greico puts away any doubt with her second of the night.

An empty netter to ice it... ...now the celebration.

Clinton wins 4-1 and for the first time are section three champions.

Nicole ruddy: it's an incredible feeling very exciting i'm so proud of these girls they have worked so hard all season and they have deserved this from the get-go so i'm happy that they finally achieved this out of five seasons we've made it here three times and we can finally say that we are the section iii champions.

You know it's incredible this program overall the fact that we are from so many schools that we have been successful for so many seasons and the program is continually growing and getting stronger each year and for us to earn this title i think people should know that we're here to stay the sectionon three champion clinton warriors will now head to the new york state tournament in




