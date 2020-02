H.S. HOOPS HIGHLIGHTS 1/31: Prep Buzzer Beater, Millard North beats Millard South

RANKED OMAHACENTRAL...LET'S MAKE OURWAY TO A ROWDYBIRDCAGE...==== UNDER TWOMINREMAINING...EAGLES UP ONE...PREP'S BRENDANBUCKLEY BUCKET...GIVES JR.JAYS A 61-60 LEAD...=== PREP STUDENTSECTION GOINGBONKERS AFTERTHEIR TEAMTRAILED BY 14...== UNDER TEN SECREMAINING...CENTRAL STILL DOWNONE...LATRELLWRIGHTSELL JR 2OF HIS GAME-HIGH29 ....EAGLES TAKE A62-61 LEAD...==== PREP TRYINGTO ANSWER ...TIMEWINDING DOWN ...SPENCERSCHOMERS FORTHE WIN....ARE YOUKIDDING ME?!!

LETTHE CELEBRATIONBEGIN...CREIGHTON PREP KNOCKSOFF NUMBER ONEOMAHA CENTRALON A BUZZERBEATER, 64-62!!MILLARD NORTHHOSTING MILLARDSOUTH...MUSTANGS JR.HUNTER SALLISJUST MOVED UP TOFIVE-STAR STATUSBY RIVALS...===== 1ST QTR...STANFORD SIGNEEMAX MURRELL INTRANSITION...FLUSHES ITHOME...MILLARD NORTH UPONE EARLY...====== MUCH TOTHE CHAGRIN OFTHE PATRIOTSSTUDENTSECTION...===== 2ND QTR...MILLARD SOUTHBROTHERCONNECTION....GAGE STENGER TOBLAKE STENGERFOR 3...PATSWOULD LEAD BY 7THINKING UPSET...===== BUT THENTHE MUSTANGSWAKE UP...SALLIS DEUCE ANDTHE DAMAGE...MILLARD NORTHROLLS, 75-58...