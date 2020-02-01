NEWS 25 AT 9

Amidst the construction.- breaking news on the coronaviru- tonight... late - today, the trump administration- declaring a public health - emergency in the u-s, and - announcing extraordinary- measures to stop the spread.- there are now more than 10- - thousand confirmed- infections worldwide... and mor- than 200 have been- confirmed dead..- the declaration comes as health- officials confirmed the - seventh case of coronavirus in- the u-s.- safety measures include closing- the u-s border to nearly all- foreign nationals who have- traveled through china in - the last two weeks.

- they've also imposed a 14 day - mandatory quarantine for- any u-s citizen who has been to- the epicenter in the previous 1- days.

- - leaders with the mississippi- department of health are- closely monitoring the- coronavirus outbreak.

- they are working with the c-d-c- to be prepared in the - event of an outbreak here in- mississippi.- this, as ole miss announced - restrictions for students - traveling to china.

- lanaya lewis has the details.

- - - - - - - coronavirus has spread quickly- across china killing more than- 200 and infecting thousands.- here in the u-s there are at- least six confirmed cases - illinois, california, arizona - and washington state at this - point, mississippi is not on- that list.

Paul byers - "the situation is evolving very rapidly.

We're looking more and- more every day, but we did want- to make sure the mississippi- - - - public was aware."

Doctors say the virus has flu-like symptoms- coughing, runny nose, sore- throat and even shortness of- breath.

- with the possibility of this- virus reaching mississippi- physicians are asked to prepare- now.

"if they do identify an individual who's potentially a- suspect.

Isolate that individua- immediately.

Either in airborne- isolation or in a private,- - - - separate room and give us a - call."

The virus spreads with the spee- of sars - - but with a much - lower fatality rate .

- while officials watch for - reports - they're asking- everyone- to take preventative measures - like washing your - hands frequently and covering - your mouth when you - sneeze.

- dr. thomas dobbs- "we're working very diligently to try and reach every corner o- the health care - community so that people- understand what they need to be- doing, and understand - what resources are available."

While coronavirus is not presen- in mississippi the - flu virus is -- doctors remind- people that it is peak flu- season- and encourage them to get- shots..

- - - - - tonight ole miss is restricting- all university-related travel - to china due to the potential - exposure to the coronavirus.- academic affairs executive noel- wilkin said in part, quote " ou academic programs in china have- been suspended or - canceled by the partners in - china.

Students may not proceed- with university- related travel- to china, and should check in - with the coordinator of their - program.- - delta air lines and american- airlines are suspending all - flights to china... as the- coronavirus continues to- spread.

- delta says its service- suspension will begin on- february 6th... and will last - until april 30th.

- american airlines' suspension - begins today ...- and will continue through march- 27th.

- dozens of other carriers, - including united and british- airways have slashed or - suspended service to china- because of the outbreak...- delta was the first in the u-s- to suspend service altogether.- experts say that other airlines- are likely to follow suit.- - a man is behind bars in - connection with the woolmarket- shooting we brought you earlier- in the week.- 24 year old elijah smith was- arrested and charged with - armed robbery and possession of- a firearm after felony- conviction.

- the arrest stems from the - shooting that happened on - woolmarket road tuesday night.- upon arrival, biloxi police say- they found a male in his 20's - suffering from a gunshot wound.- the victim is currently - receiving treatment at a- local hospital.

- investigators were able to link- smith to the robbery and he - was taken into custody today, - and transported to the harrison- county jail.- - now, here's meteorologist ryan- mahan, with a quick look at - - - - your weather.

- - script- wxxv >> cover then we started seeing clearing for the evening and i will come pretty good int the night, but we will still se just what you're seeing here a little while cover from time to time.

No big deal though, and certainly not any rain as we al looked only suffer severe.

It's looking pretty good there but i you look real close, especially revenue 10 still see some of that cloud cover, then upper- level stuff but it's still ther and will continue to see lisa about tonight look at the 12 hour rain total seriously.

We did receive all that much rain today so that means for about 9 o'clock until mouth is.

Everything was seen just a couple tenths of an inch much across-the-board ugly baha'is that was all appear was largest under about a half a foot arche- hopefully the difference so you just about 5/10 of an inch.

Always nice.

I saw all day for 12 hour rentals.

Let's barely anything temperatures right now.

This is the lowest temperature we got through last night.

We are there now and we will have a ways to cool as well to the res of the night and see these northerly winds bring us some cool dry air is going to be chili there was lust.

I don't about 45 with a few clouds, still holding on rest directly- quality is issuing- new water contact adivsories- along the coast.- after testing today, m-d-e-q- issued a contact advisory for - waveland beach and one remains- in effect for gulfport- central beach.- the agency also lifted an - advisory at the pass christian- central beach after samples - showed a decrease in- harmful bacteria in the water.- we want to remind everyone, - while the beaches are not - closed there may be an- increased risk of illness if yo- swim in these areas.- - a portion of howard avenue is - currenly closed, but the street- itself has seen disruptions for- well over a year.

- and those businesses along- howard avenue want you to - know they're still open.- news 25's gabby easterwood spok- with some of those- business owners today and has - the story.- - <nats>- - - - road work, it's always a- headache, but if you own a- business near the work it can b- a nightmare.- martha ebberman/burge r burger- owner:" it has really effected our business because this has - been going on for almost two- years that's it been here and - people just couldn't get here.- we've lost a lot of business- because of ti."

Martha ebberman owns burger - burger on howard and- while she says it frustrating t- deal with she understands it- - - - has to be done.

- martha ebberman/burge r burger- owner:"they've tried.

I mean they're under the- clock too, but there is light a- - - - the end of the tunnel.

You can- get here.

We've never closed th- restaruant for anything and - we're just blessed- because we're still here."

Hemphill construction has been- doing their best to - help business on howard like- burger buger.

- even placing signs around the - area reading "local businesses open ahead".

Cecelia dobbs walton:"the south contract is in smaller portions- so they can - get it done and move on.

Get it- done and move on.

They are big- about letting us know - whenever they are doing work in- this area they are leaving a- road open so people - can come in and out and get to- the businesses in the area they- - - - are working in."

This work has been a bit easier to manage for- other business- owners though, that don't rely- as heavily on walk-in - - - - customers.- bart luther/biloxi bicycle work- owner:"it's been - - - painless.

This construction is- moving along very very well.

It- seems like the men- doing everything are very easy- to talk to.

If you have any - questions they ususally have th- right answers."

Danny williams/williams - distributing owner:"they haven' had any problems with moving th- - - - equiptment and we get in and ou- without any problems. they've - always been very nice and i - think that the city is doing an- excellent job in renewing the - streets that need to be fixed."

The city says the road work - should be done by mardi gras, - but until then these "open for business" signs aren't going anywhere.

- <nats>- in biloxi, gabby easterwood new- 25.

- - according to the united nations- about 50,000 people are - - - - trafficked in the u.s. each - year.

- to help combat this growing - issue the organization- jubilee havens partnered with - southern ground - coffeehouse in gulfport to help- raise awareness this month.

- tonight, the coffeehouse hosted- the grand finale, the - event included live music, door- prizes, and even an appearance- by- the tin roof food truck.- sharon robbins is the founder o- jubilee havens, she says this - cause is one that hits close to- home.

- - sharon robbins founder of - jubilee haven: " i'm a survivor i don't tell everybody that but- i understand what - some of these girls are going - through how here, 30, 40 years- later they're going - through much worse than the - girls did 40 years ago.

I'm ver- close to this because i - want to be able to give back" - - - to learn more about combating - human trafficking you - can visit jubilee haven dot com- - a task force working to fight - human trafficking in- alabama held its 6th annual - summit today.

- members gathered in montgomery- to discuss their- efforts.- they heard from a panel of huma- trafficking survivors.- pat mccay with the alabama huma- trafficking task- force says everyone needs to- work together to put- an end