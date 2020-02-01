Utica crash under investigation

Continue to reach out to fire officials to bring you the latest information this morning.

And as of right now... no fatalities are being reported.

Back monitors new this morning... utica police are tring to find out why a vehicle ran into the side of a house...rupturing a gas line.

It happened just before one o'clock this morning.

By the time our crew got there... the vehicle was gone... but plenty of debris was left.

National grid was called in to fix