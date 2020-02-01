Indiana sees decrease in the number of students pursuing teacher preparation majors

The number of students who want to become teachers.

Purdue university's college of education experienced a 27 percent drop in enrollment between 2010 and 2018.

News 18's brandon fulk took questions to the dean of education.

Marchand-martella: i'm not giving up on the teaching profession.

Brandon: dean nancy marchand-martella with purdue's college of education isn't letting the lower education major enrollment numbers get her down.

She says the school is looking to tackle issues keeping students from enrolling head-on.

Marchand-martella: colleges of education have a responsibility.

Les huddle with the lafayette school corporation says he understands why students have had a lack of interest in becoming teachers.

Huddle: i think we're in a generation, a younger generation, of those students who are leaving high school and going to college who are seeking something that sounds fun and they'll make some money.

Brandon: marchand- martella is aware of the problem with teacher's pay.

Marchand-martella: it is lower than the national average and so that's one that i know when i speak with legislatures i continually talk about.

Brandon: purdue is also looking to attract students to teaching by promising successful training for the field they'll be going into.

Marchand-martella: we're looking at increasing our student teaching up to a full year, because we want to ensure that our teachers get the best possible training.

Brandon: students will also begin field work when they're freshman to better prepare themselves.

Huddle says he has hope for future educators.

He says the positives of teaching will outweigh the negatives.

Huddle: there are days where you see the kids gain the skills, the "a-ha" moments, the excitement, and it's all worth it.

Brandon: in tippecanoe county, brandon fulk, news 18.

Purdue offers a next generation hoosier educators scholarship up to 75 thousand dollars per year for students who major in education and promise to teach for five years after graduating.

