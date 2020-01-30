Clydesdales & Mardi Gras: Get a Leg Up on Weekend Plans with This Week's Edition of 'Finally Friday'

- tgif!

The weekend is upon us!

- finally friday - and as many of- you are heading into the final- day - of your work week - we have som- things you might want to- consider while making your plan- here on our mississippi - gulf coast.

- news 25 today's producer porsha- williams breaks it down - for us in this morning's- "finally friday."

- - it's finally friday..

Are you - looking for something to get- into this weekend?

We'll- we've got you covered.- budweiser clydesdales parade- - the clydesdales have arrived on- the coast!- tonight in bay st.

Louis these- majestic, iconic horses will- hitch at 5:00 p.m.

In front of- the depot on blaize avenue and- prance down the streets of bay- st.

Louis in a parade starting- at 6:00 p.m.- another parade will be brewing- up on saturday, february 1st, i- ocean springs.

The crew will- hitch at 2:00 p.m.

On jackson - avenue west of ocean avenue, an- the parade will begin at 3:00 - p.m., winding its way to its th- mary c.

O'keefe cultural center- later that evening there will b- a budweiser beer- pairing dinner at the mary c.

A- 6:00 p.m.

- all downtown events in gulfport- biloxi, bay st.

Louis, and- ocean springs will include- delivering a case of beer to- local - downtown restaurants and bar as- part of their parade- route.- there will also be public - viewing opportunity throughout- their visit at harrison county- fairgrounds today from 9 :00- a.m..

To 12:00 p.m.

- and there will be plenty of - mardi gras parades and- celebrations this weekend.

In - pascagoula, they're setting - the stage for the annual krewe- of veterans ball at - 7 pm.

On saturday, the annual - lizana mardi gras - parade will start rolling at 1- pm.

At 2 pm, the streets will b- lined for the annual krewe of - pearl parade in picayune, and a- 9 - pm, the mississippi coast - coliseum will host the annual - krewe of nereids mardi gras - ball.

- i'm porsha williams with news 2- today and it's finally- friday!

- -