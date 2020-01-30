Powerball Jackpot Driven Down to Just $40 Million After Winning Ticket Sold, Mississippians Still Ho

- - as we reported yesterday, - powerball's $396.9 million- dollar jackpot was up for - grabs, but has dropped back - down to $40 million dollars - after the powerball - jackpot was won by a lucky- player in florida yesterday.- after claiming no winners since- last november, it just so - happened- that on the first day - mississippi began selling - powerball - and - megamillions lottery tickets, a- person pulled off those magic - numbers to win at a 7-eleven in- bonita springs, florida.- the retailer will receive - $100,000 just for selling the - winning - ticket.

- the winner has 180 days from th- date of the drawing to claim- the prize.- the next powerball drawing will- be on saturday, for - an estimated jackpot of $40 - million dollars - which isn't - bad...- and remember, you can tune in t- our wxxv nbc channel for the- drawings!

- the mega millions numbers will- be drawn on tuesdays and- fridays, and powerball numbers- are drawn on- wednesdays and saturdays.

- catch tonight's megamillions- draw on