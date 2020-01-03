3rd Annual Fitness Expo to kickoff February

The third annual fort wayne fitness expo is gearing up.

The event is for all ages with indoor and outdoor activities...fox 55's mallory beard gives us a look.

The meaning of health and fitness will be taken to a whole new level tomorrow at the empowered sports club off lima road.

Mallory beard/[email protected] "martial arts, wrestling, archery, and of course volleyball will all take place on this court tomorrow.

The third annual fort wayne fitness expo plans to get the community's heart pumping both indoor and outdoor with the polar 5k run."the fitness expo started as a small fundraiser to serve families in puerto rico struck by hurricane maria in 2017.

Now with over forty volunteers, it has grown into to an annual event.coordinator david hernandez emphasizes the importance of expanding one's community and will use the proceeds to fund next year's event.

David hernandez//co ordiantor "it's just trying to get the community involved and getting people to do this.

We do have a huge panel of people helping out.

They're all volunteers just like us.

And we just try to make it happen."

The facility is being transformed for tomorrow's activities, like the jiu-jitsu match or sand volleyball tournament.

And with all the movement going on inside, the expo will run a "polar 5k" through a nearby neighborhood so families can take on fitness in any weather.david hernandez//coordinator "so when the kids see their parents do that, most likely those kids are gonna be active."

The expo will have over thirty different vendors.

But most importantly, it has attracted residents from all different backgrounds, making it a true community event like hernandez hopes for.jerrell harris// co-coordinator"this is one of those events where i'm like, 'wow, we really brouhgt together so many people from different walks of life.

And that's the greatest part about doing it this year."

David hernandez//coordiantor "my goal is to show people different outlets.

As long as they find something that they love to do, and they stick to it."mallory beard/mbeard @wfft.com"in fort wayne, i'm mallory beard.

Fox 55 news."

The health and wellness expo will open its doors at eight tomorrow morning.

And the polar 5k run is at eleven.