Indiana State Police on the lookout for impaired drivers during Super Bowl weekend

To be prepared/ everyone's getting ready for a fun superbowl weekend, that means rooting for your favorite teams, eating wings, and maybe a drink or two.fox 55's jentill neal reports on what state police what to remind you before the game.

It's almost party time and we're just days away from kick off.>04:30:47-04:30:55"the superbowl is like the one event that most people get into even if they don't know who's playing or care about the halftime show maybe it's nachos and wings."

And drinks!

Which will have police on the look out for impaired drivers.> 04:21:18-04:21:32"we'll have extra patrols out.

We might not have those extra bodies,but the bodies that are working, those troopers that are out there will be concentrating their efforts on impaired driving enforcement and so they'll be looking to remove those impaired drivers from the road."that means having a plan... if you plan on drinking, have a designated driver and don't exceed your drinking limit.> 04:31:33-04:31:57"in my work, in customer service as we call it , i think it's important if part of serving the customer, if you're going to work in a place that serves alcohol.

You gotta make sure you're looking out for somebody else who may not be able to look out for themselves as well as they could.

Every time that has happened for me where i had to cut someone off or encourage them to slow it down, they've almost always come back and thanked me later."in fort wayne, jentill neal