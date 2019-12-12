Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > HS BB: Heritage Hills Tops Mater Dei

HS BB: Heritage Hills Tops Mater Dei

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
HS BB: Heritage Hills Tops Mater DeiHS BB: Heritage Hills Tops Mater Dei
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

HS BB: Heritage Hills Tops Mater Dei

Season continues... we begin with a state ranked showdown between mater dei and heritage hills.

The patriots sit at number 4 in the 3a class..

While the wildcats come in ranked 8th in 2a.

Both of these teams also bring in identical 1?3 records.

1st quarter..

Cole sigler fights his way into the paint... getting the hoop and the harm.

Pats strike first..

And they took off from there.

Murray becher with the scoop and the score.

Patriots up 4 early.

Now simon scherry gets in on the fun.

Hanging and hitting off the glass.

And now he gets defensive.... coming up with the steal and firing ahead to blake sisley for the slam.

Heritage hills in the driver seat.

Mater dei trying to get back in it.

Jonah weinzapfel to jackson hiester..

The three ball falls..

But heritage hills is just too strong.

Scherry in traffic plus the foul.

Heritage hills on top




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

HS GBB: Heritage Hills Beats Mater Dei On The Road [Video]HS GBB: Heritage Hills Beats Mater Dei On The Road

HS GBB: Heritage Hills Beats Mater Dei On The Road

Credit: WEVVPublished

HS BB: Heritage Hills, Reitz, Mater Dei, and North Posey Emerge Victorious [Video]HS BB: Heritage Hills, Reitz, Mater Dei, and North Posey Emerge Victorious

HS BB: Heritage Hills, Reitz, Mater Dei, and North Posey Emerge Victorious

Credit: WEVVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.