HS BB: Heritage Hills Tops Mater Dei

Season continues... we begin with a state ranked showdown between mater dei and heritage hills.

The patriots sit at number 4 in the 3a class..

While the wildcats come in ranked 8th in 2a.

Both of these teams also bring in identical 1?3 records.

1st quarter..

Cole sigler fights his way into the paint... getting the hoop and the harm.

Pats strike first..

And they took off from there.

Murray becher with the scoop and the score.

Patriots up 4 early.

Now simon scherry gets in on the fun.

Hanging and hitting off the glass.

And now he gets defensive.... coming up with the steal and firing ahead to blake sisley for the slam.

Heritage hills in the driver seat.

Mater dei trying to get back in it.

Jonah weinzapfel to jackson hiester..

The three ball falls..

But heritage hills is just too strong.

Scherry in traffic plus the foul.

Heritage hills on top