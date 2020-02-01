Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Idaho Humane Society participating in nationwide Kitten Bowl this weekend

Idaho Humane Society participating in nationwide Kitten Bowl this weekend

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Idaho Humane Society participating in nationwide Kitten Bowl this weekend

Idaho Humane Society participating in nationwide Kitten Bowl this weekend

The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend and the Idaho Humane Society (IHS) is participating in the Kitten Bowl.

The nationwide event stars adoptable cats and kittens with dogs and puppies cheering them on from the sidelines.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VenusSlick

Jessica Holgate RT @IdahoOnYourSide: Idaho Humane Society participating in nationwide Kitten Bowl https://t.co/3quethxf1E https://t.co/Hgpgi1XJT8 3 days ago

IdahoOnYourSide

6 On Your Side Idaho Humane Society participating in nationwide Kitten Bowl https://t.co/3quethxf1E https://t.co/Hgpgi1XJT8 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.