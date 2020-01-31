Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial

Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:12s - Published < > Embed
Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial

Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate rejected a motion to allow consideration of additional witnesses and documents in President Trump's impeachment trial, rebuffing Democrats and virtually ensuring the president's ultimate acquittal on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Senate will hold the final vote Wednesday on the two articles of impeachment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment: Failed witnesses vote paves way for acquittal

Bid to call witnesses in the Trump impeachment trial fails, setting up a likely acquittal next week.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsReuters


Senate rejects calling new witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

The Senate voted 51-49 along party lines with two Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Susan Collins...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsReutersCBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Impeachment Trial: Senate Rejects Attempts To Call New Witnesses [Video]Impeachment Trial: Senate Rejects Attempts To Call New Witnesses

Closing arguments will start Monday in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump after the Senate rejected attempts to call new witnesses; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.