HS BB: Powell's Triple Double Leads Bosse Past Owensboro

Top 8?45.

Our next contest is a border battle.

Owensboro takes on bosse.

The bulldogs ranked 10th in the state of indiana.

1st quarter..

Bosse throwing a block party..

And kiyron powell is the host.

Taking care of business down low..

He had 7 blocks in the opening period.

Kolten sanford interrupts the defensive masterpiece with a quick drive to the hoop..

The senior goes for 21 on the night.

Back to the houston commit..

Powell just dominating.

Tipping one there..

Then pinning one on the back board..

And how about a swat into the stands..

Stuffing the stat sheet with 12 blocks..

13 points and 13 rebounds for a triple double.

Owensboro eventually gets by powell..

Gavin wimsatt padding the stats..

But bosse was just too much.

Alijah stewart is good from down town.

Bosse wins 88?

63..

Marking the bulldogs




