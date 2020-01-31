1/31/20 SPORTS EXPRESS

And lalatoad tonight returning from all-star break.

They took on the cleveland monsters.

Plus...v-v-s and r-f-a with an epic tri-valley league battle on the hardwood.

Spencer but first - time for tonight's big game...utica city after dark.

Hosting the saint louis ambush in a night contest.

Moment of silence and video tribute for kobe and gianna bryant as well as the seven other victims of sunday's tragic helicopter crash.

U-c- f-c wore special t- shirts to honor the black mamba.

--- chelsea first quarter - ambush h had three shots on goal before utica registered one but they made the first count.

Christhian segura - unassisted - with the rocket.

U-c- f-c on top 1-0.

--- spencer just over five minutes remaining in the first - ricardo diegues with the shoulder pass across to nate bourdeau and he buries it.

City up by two.

--- chelsea in the second - 2-1 the score now.

Uros momic...momo!

With the header - it goes off a defender's foot and into the goal.

U-c-f-c with three goals on five shots and are back on top by two.

--- spencer late in the frame - ambush climb back within one.

Stefan saint louis able to sneak it through andrew coughlin and it's 3-2.

--- chelsea in the third - diegues pressuring the keeper.

He takes it away and sends it into the empty goal... ...that's all utica would need.

Andrew coughlin made nine key saves as city is able to hang on and win 4-3.

Hello everyone and welcome to sports express.

Lots of high school basketball action to get to tonight with some great conference matchups.

So first we'll start with the boys.

Rome free academy hosted the v-v-s red devils tonight in a tri-valley league contest.

-- two minutes to go in the third quarter, v- v-s breaking full- court pressure, troy sutherland feeds bailey janowski in the short-corner and he finishes in traffic and gets fouled.

And-one for the big man.

V-v-s up seven.

Spencer less than 10 seconds to go in the quarter, damien call, drives baseline and takes flight for the flush!

And the poster!

Wow!

He makes it a one-point game.

Chelsea jjanowski was working hard tonight, sam donnelly gives him a dime and he finishes strong at the rim.

Spencer damien call says its my turn again, hits his defender with the spin and fade away.

Such a great move from him.

This would be a tight game thorughout the fourth and r-f-a would foul late to try to get the ball bacack but v-v-s would hold them off and win this game 76-72.

Chelsea the v-v-s girls were also in action tonight.

They stayed home and hosted r-f-a.

-- v-v-s is 10 and four on the season, r-f-a is eight and seven.

-- late in the first quarter, black knights amya mcleod with the euro-step to the front of the basket and banks it in.

Spencer second quarter, red devils get the steal off of full-court pressure and anna rossi hits the elbow jumper chelsea r-f-a says let's try this again and tailyn frost with the full-court pass to caylee crossman who finishes at the rim.

That's one way to break pressure.

Spencer late in the second, rossi drives off the screen and finishes over two defenders for two.

The red devils would be up one at the half.

And they would go on to win this one 49-39.

Hamilton took a trip to new york mills tonight for a center state conference division four matchup.

-- the emerald knights are atop the division at 4 and 0 and the marauders hold a two and two league record.

-- about half way through the first quarter, hamilton is swinging the ball around and emma basher knocks it down from the top of the key to give her team a four-point lead.

-- less than two minutes to go in the first, the emerald knights jump out to a 10 point lead with this three- pointer by beth belanger.

-- the marauders keep fighting through, in the half court, ciara lape gets the ball on the foul-line, takes two dribbbbles and muscles her way in for the bank shot.

-- that's got to be her go-to move because inin the second quarter she did it again and it was money!

That's a great move for her.

-- but hamilton just kept it coming.

Late in the second, basher hits a three in the corner.

The emerald knights take a 18 point lead at the half and would go onto win this one, 68 to 35.

Lets switch over to center state conference division three!

The westmoreland lady bulldogs hosted mount markham tonight.

-- mt.

Markham is three and one in league play and westmoreland is one and three.

-- first quarter, the mustangs swinging the ball around and caitlyn duncan gets it at the top of the key and nails it for three!

-- early in the second quarter, mount markham is out and running, hayleigh gates with the nice move to the rim for the bucket.

-- half way through the quarter, junior lauren murphy, hits a nice shot right on the three-point line and in rhythm.

-- two minutes left in the half, olivia ostrander gets the bucket to fall on the baseline.

The mustangs would take a 16 point lead at the half and go onto win this game 62-28.

That'll take us to the first intermission on sports express.

Still to come - thihihis week's featured athlete of the week.

But coming up next...the comets were back in action following the all-star break - they visited the cleveland monsters.

the express...comets return from the all- star break hoping to begin the unofficial second half of the season on the right track.

They're also hoping the rest did them some good - as they look to snap out of a four- game losing skid.

They're also hoping the rest did them some good - as they look to snap out of a four- game losing skid.

Spencer tonight - utica was on the road in cleveland taking on the monsters for the first of a back-to-back.

The teams getting a bit friendly with each other to kick off the weekend.

--- in the first - it's the captain getting a greasy goal.

Carter bancks jams it home off a feed in front from tanner sorenson.

Sixth goal of the year for bancks.

Comets on the board.

--- chelsea more than midway through the frame - after a lukas jasek shot gets stopped - nikolay goldobin is able to put the rebound over the shoulder of veini veh-vil-line-in.

Comets up two-zip.

--- spencer in the second - a big story of this game - rookie michael dipietro - solid between the pipes.

Check this out.

Mikey somehow able to get the paddle on the shot and keep it from going across the line.

A looksie from the top view.

How??

--- chelsea to the third - on the power play - off a brogan rafferty shot - kole lind feeds the rebound back door to goldobin and goldy with the slam dunk for his second of the night - 17th of the year... ...dipietro picks up his first career pro shutout making 27 saves as the comets win 3-0.

Spencer new york yankees fans in the area were given a special treat as they begin to get excited for spring training just around the corner.

Chelsea galaxy media hosted a luncheon today at turning stone resort casino - yankees manager aaron boone as the special guest.

The third-year skipper spoke to a full room - sharing anecdotes of his playing years - childhood - the 2019 season and just baseball in general.

It was a q&a format with some members of the audience able to ask him some questions on various topics.

Spencer espn syracuse's brent axe - t-k 99's glenn 'gomez' adams and syracuse assistant men's basketball coach allen griffin were there down ther for the event.

With the start of spring training less than two weeks away - - we were able to catch up with boone his thoughts on the fresh start.

Aaron boone: really excited.

I head down to tampa on tuesday, alot of our guys are down ther working already.

I feel like we have some unfinished business.

It's a group that a large number of them have really been knocking on the door to a championship.

We haven't been able t to break through yet.

That's our focus.

It's a hungry group and we're excited to get down there and lay that ground work in tampa.

Boone also spoke about the signing of gerrit cole saying he is excited to see what he can do in pinstripes - calling him arguably the game's best pitcher.

Yanks regular season begins on march 26 in baltimore against the orioles.

Posted pictures at s-u shooting hoops with coach boeheim.

That brings us to intermission number two here on the express.

Next - it's time to highlight our athlete of the week.

time now to unveil our athlete of the week... on the stat sheet every game -she's in her at dolgeville - but has been a force for the blue devils for years.

Hannah stack of the dolgeville girls basketball team has been dominant this season.

In her senior season - she's averaging a double-double with nearly 25 points and over 13 rebounds per game...though it's not uncommon to see her reach over 30 points and 20 rebounds in a contest.

Despite all of her personal success - it's her teammates that motivate her...she wants to compete for them.

Hannah stack: my teammates are always there for me and i've always supported me so it's kind of my way to give back.

It kind of drives me in the off-season just to know i can't sit out now because i need to perform later and they are always on my back and they're always motivating me so they're the first ones there when i make a layup and the first ones s there when i miss a layup.

Earlier this season - stack was able to reach a major milestone - notching her 1,000th point in a game against frankfort-schuyler earlier this month.

She reflected on how much that moment meant to her.

Hannah stack: that was huge and crazy and everything done to was awesome like everyone running out it was just a great feeling.

It's those moments that payoff for all the hours in the gym and the sweat and just missing constantly and getting better it's satisfying.

For head coach jennifer morse - having hannah on the floor is obviously a huge luxury but that isn't solely what makes her a valuable asset to the team.

Jennifer morse: she is very dedicated to everything that she does she's a great student she's a great athlete and i never have to worry about what she's going to bring she's going to come prepared for a practice she's going to come prepared for a game.

Morse said the type of person that stack is makes her the player that she is.

Jennifer morse: she doesn't lead with aggressiveness she's kind of a quieter one but she's going to let you know and be there to support you, she wants to build the other girls up and let them know that she's there for them too.

The girls recognize how much effort she has done and how she's come along so they can feel confident that when it gets to that stretch or when they need a bucket they can look to her and she's going to come through for them.

If you gets t that stretch or w they need a bucket they can look to her and she's going to come through for them.

