Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:36s
Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues, 01/31/2020
craiger08

Craig Bialowas St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers. Oilers win 4-2. #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/VB6KJl28bf 6 minutes ago

KurtLeavins

Kurt Leavins Cult of Hockey Player Grades: The Edmonton #Oilers climb the standings after a big 4-2 win over the defending Stanl… https://t.co/8kUqY42UGa 8 minutes ago

StLouisGameTime

St. Louis Game Time RT @projpatsummitt: FINAL: Oilers 4 - Blues 2 Edmonton had 69 Shot Attempts at all situations, so they get the last set of charts - thank… 13 minutes ago

TheCity0fChamps

𝕭𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔𝖓 RT @TSN_Sports: Draisaitl's two-goal night leads Oilers past Blues. MORE: https://t.co/DbOucZ37Ry https://t.co/GWwXzpbVBm 30 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Draisaitl's two-goal night leads Oilers past Blues. MORE: https://t.co/DbOucZ37Ry https://t.co/GWwXzpbVBm 31 minutes ago

DALESAU66467470

DALESAU66467470 RT @NHLdotcom: Leon Draisaitl scored two goals for the Oilers to extend his point streak to 10 games in a 4-2 win against the Blues. https:… 32 minutes ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Leon Draisaitl two-goal night leads Edmonton Oilers past St. Louis Blues 4-2 https://t.co/889rSUeme8 41 minutes ago

projpatsummitt

Bryan Bastin FINAL: Oilers 4 - Blues 2 Edmonton had 69 Shot Attempts at all situations, so they get the last set of charts - th… https://t.co/AI67HMq3qR 42 minutes ago


Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights [Video]Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues, 01/28/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:45Published

Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights [Video]Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, 01/27/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:34Published

