Grab your bathing suit! YMCA pool finally reopening its doors

Grab your bathing suit! YMCA pool finally reopening its doors

Grab your bathing suit! YMCA pool finally reopening its doors

It's a big day in Vigo County, that's as the YMCA pool is set to finally re-open Friday.
Grab your bathing suit! YMCA pool finally reopening its doors

It's a big day it's a big day in vigo county!

That's as the y-m-c-a pool is set to finally re-open today.

In 20-18..

We told you the pool closed.

That's because of costly repairs.

News 10's jordan kudisch is there this morning... she has our first look at the newly renovated area.

Jordan..

How's it looking?

Well if i had my bathing suit..

I'd be jumping in.

Let's take a look at these new renovations.

There's fresh paint... new staircase..*adlib* crews have been busy throughout the week... preparing for opening day.

You can see in the video..

Of the behind the scenes.

The theme for today..

A beach party to celebrate making a "splash" in the new pool.

It kicks off at 4 pm.

So now that you've seen the pool for yourself..

But when i come back, i'll explain all the work it took to get it opened.

For now, reporting live from the ymca, jordan kudisch, news 10.




