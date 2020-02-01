Beef O' Brady's Super Bowl Platters

Your down the morning and i super bowl party.

We have wings.

We have not had better have any celebrating right here this morning morning morning like they are being out of all the gazillion items you have it so super bowl sunday was by far our traditional links the wing notes the very popular product over the last few years but were no further wings, especially in super bowl sunday about the process.

Hank well we cook our fires would be from a 3500 for at least six minutes until it until there hundred 650.

Rotate the grease everyday and i wish commend one of our signature sauces signatures tell me about the signatures also.

Those are buffalo wings.

That's our buffalo signature sauce is one of our best selling sauces and other wings over here and they are national high yes that's a new new or dry rub that we have other nashville hot simulating the natural chicken other nashville.

In it we put on her chicken wings are tenders on th grill chicken so nashville hot gasket will recruit to it, but it's not take no great flavor and really does get some try it you'll like these nonsense and those are chicken nachos.

That said number one soda for us was solana nachos, especially on typical sunday goes great with the wings of the beautiful thing about not choses to make it easy.

You don't have to follow specific recipe for cleanup the refrigerator on a red delicious fresh air and the those are onion rings other beer battered onion rings.

They go great with the wings as well.

Perfect side for super bowl sunday suing cas eating for super bowl sunday shall take like two pieces of lettuce or celery rather and have what we call it taylor whitby by the she's not a bigot but maybe i and the telephone attempt.

Those are pub chips is another great side note, try to have a lot of to go with the wings, especially on a day like simple sunday so that is not just about pulling down early and buy you the lesser quesadilla with chicken, steak or cheese quesadillas.

It's a huge so especially for catering swim bladder.

They go along ways.

While these are so beautiful over switch sides sub we can take a look at them.

Hopefully i won't spill one you sell a lot of these not just during super bowl time right yeah i would do a lot of catering for different events for different offices of the quesadillas are great for that now.

I like to order, i want to party planners you want them to call you today, at least on saturday.

Yes, i had he can order ahead that is best especially on soup bowl sunday plan on selling quite a few wings will sell about 10,000 wings sunday.

So how many about 10,000 now can we wow that is my 10 that is alive.

I really d much 10,000 well give me cooking a lot this weekend.

Yes pretty danger of you running out of ways of that will not happen.

I he wanted to be a great thing and worth located we are in the public shopping center and it will write off x11 for being here with us morning were excited about the super bowl sign the noun when you come back when everyone monday sound good.

Are you watching news from dallas morning to get the soup is coming up this weekend past my dog i catch that.

Just like windows live