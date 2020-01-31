Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Love for Kashmir | Oneindia News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the General Budget in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

During this, she said that serving the people of the country is our goal.

Our government has controlled inflation.

She described 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Biswas' as the policy of the Modi government.

During this, Nirmala Sitharaman connected the beauty of Kashmir with India through poetry.

