Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan CRAZIEST Dance On Dheeme Dheeme Song | Indian Idol 11 | Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan CRAZIEST Dance On Dheeme Dheeme Song | Indian Idol 11 | Love Aaj Kal 2

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan CRAZIEST Dance On Dheeme Dheeme Song | Indian Idol 11 | Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan CRAZIEST Dance On Dheeme Dheeme Song | Indian Idol 11 | Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan promote their film Love Aaj kal on the sets of Indian Idol 11 where they dance crazily on Dheeme Dheeme song.

Watch the video to know more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Malang box office collection day 7 early estimates: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's romantic thriller ends its first week on a good note

It will be interesting to see how Malang performs in its second week as Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali...
Bollywood Life - Published

KRK's take: Kartik Aaryan and Saif Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal is no different than Saif Ali Khan and Deepika...
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ttechoftomorrow

The Tech Of Tomorrow Love Aaj Kal: 5 times when Kartik Aaryan lifted Sara Ali Khan in his arms during the film’s promotions… https://t.co/G0i4YQpTg0 7 minutes ago

Ae66667977

Ae RT @R_For_Reviews: #LoveAajKalReview - Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's cute chemistry is the highlight in this Imtiaz Ali directorial! Ra… 8 minutes ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz #ICYMI | Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, and Arushi Sharm… https://t.co/lOWH7GPd1L 8 minutes ago

apugcp24goa

💫Crazy and Unpredictable Apu💫 RT @pinkvilla: #LoveAajKal: 5 times when #KartikAaryan lifted #SaraAliKhan in his arms during the film's promotions https://t.co/ttEdRsC1nn 12 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #LoveAajKal: 5 times when #KartikAaryan lifted #SaraAliKhan in his arms during the film's promotions https://t.co/ttEdRsC1nn 18 minutes ago

Shibasishsarkar

Shibasish Sarkar RT @ZoomTV: Here's our review of #ImtiazAli's Love Aaj Kal starring @TheAaryanKartik, #SaraAliKhan, #ArushiSharma and @RandeepHooda #Love… 20 minutes ago

VasudhaMS

Vasudha Singh RT @pinkvilla: Love Aaj Kal: 5 Reasons why Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan can together make the film a box office hit - https://t.co/fgSnY… 31 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #LoveAajKal: #SaraAliKhan lifts up #KartikAaryan in her arms at the promotions; Watch Video https://t.co/ChAitYEYv1 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali on Kartik Aaryan, Meme culture and Love Aaj Kal! [Video]Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali on Kartik Aaryan, Meme culture and Love Aaj Kal!

Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali on Kartik Aaryan, Meme culture and Love Aaj Kal

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 20:21Published

Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal In HUGE Trouble Before Release [Video]Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal In HUGE Trouble Before Release

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cut short Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's lovemaking scenes in Love Aaj Kal. Watch the video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.