Air India’s jet carrying Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India’s jet carrying Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India’s jet carrying Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India flight carrying Indians from China’s Wuhan reaches India.

The jet with over 300 Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan landed in Delhi.

The Indians will undergo a screening at the airport.
