Brexit: UK officially leaves the European Union

Brexit: UK officially leaves the European Union

Brexit: UK officially leaves the European Union

PLEASE More than three years after the UK's in/out referendum, the country's membership of the EU ends.
Recent related news from verified sources

Michel Barnier lecture: ‘Reflections on Brexit and the European Union’

Michel Barnier delivers a lecture at Queen's University, Belfast, on the theme of "Reflections on...
BBC News - Published

European Union names first ambassador to Brexit Britain

The European Union on Friday named a Portuguese diplomat as its first ambassador to Britain after it...
Reuters - Published


Tweets about this

mich3llepach

🐛 june bug 🌷 RT @CNN: BREAKING: Brexit’s done. The United Kingdom has officially left the European Union more than three years after a referendum that l… 2 minutes ago

kfungdev

UK News RT @Brexit: After 1,317 days of unprecedented political turmoil, the U.K. has officially left the European Union https://t.co/jm97T9GUXV 3 minutes ago

AslanobaHasan

Hasan Aslanoba RT @cnni: BREAKING: Brexit’s done. The United Kingdom has officially left the European Union more than three years after a referendum that… 3 minutes ago

Ruantian1234

RuanTian RT @cgtnamerica: Watch live: The UK officially leaves the European Union at 23:00 GMT on Friday (January 31), midnight Brussels time. #Brex… 5 minutes ago

Victorpdlla

Victor Padilla RT @CNN: Watch the moment the Brexit countdown clock at 10 Downing Street reached zero as the United Kingdom officially left the European U… 6 minutes ago

DPHENOMENA

TINTED RT @AJEnglish: UK officially leaves the European Union #Brexit https://t.co/K1T9DQkB80 https://t.co/dkD6lKSSty 6 minutes ago

Brexit

Bloomberg Brexit After 1,317 days of unprecedented political turmoil, the U.K. has officially left the European Union https://t.co/jm97T9GUXV 6 minutes ago

Americanmike2

Americanmike⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @merlins_girl: This is it folks! AS OF NOW, the UK is officially free of the EU. Brexit Day: UK formally leaves the European Union https… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: London Celebrates Brexit [Video]WEB EXTRA: London Celebrates Brexit

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union at 11 pm London time Friday. People gathered to celebrate Brexit.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published

Brexit supporters thwarted by well-made EU flag that just wouldn't burn [Video]Brexit supporters thwarted by well-made EU flag that just wouldn't burn

Brexit supporters are ironically thwarted by a well-made European Union flag that wouldn't ignite as they celebrated Brexit Day (January 31).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:48Published

