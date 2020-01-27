Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Los Angeles Lakers > Los Angeles Lakers fans gather to remember Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers fans gather to remember Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Los Angeles Lakers fans gather to remember Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers fans gather to remember Kobe Bryant

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers have paid their respects to Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Centre.

The Lakers played their first home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday since the death of Bryant and his daughter Gianna, and seven others, in a helicopter crash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lakers return to practice amid grief over Bryant’s death

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have returned to practice while they continue to...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsSify


Every Radio Station in Los Angeles Holds Moment of Silence for Kobe Bryant

  Los Angeles has been rendered speechless by the shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony [Video]LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony

PLEASE NOTE: RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: STILL PHOTOS OF LOS ANGELES LAKERS TRIBUTE TO KOBE BRYANT BEFORE START OF NBA GAME AGAINST PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS SHOWS: LOS ANGELES,

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:03Published

Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death [Video]Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.