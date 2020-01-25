Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Travel Restrictions As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

New Travel Restrictions As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:44s - Published < > Embed
New Travel Restrictions As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

New Travel Restrictions As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

The United States has declared a public health emergency Friday in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

White House tells airlines it may suspend China-U.S. flights amid coronavirus outbreak: CNBC

The White House has told airline executives that it is considering suspending flights from China to...
Reuters - Published

News24.com | 'Prayer really helped me a lot' - SA man describes leaving Wuhan as coronavirus spreads

A South African man working in Wuhan, China, says he was lucky to get a flight out of the city for...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak, No New Cases In LA County [Video]US Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak, No New Cases In LA County

The new restrictions will begin Sunday afternoon and will mean foreign nationals believed to be at risk of transmitting the virus will be temporarily stopped from entering the United States.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:52Published

Trump Administration Places New Travel Restrictions On Nigeria, 5 Other Countries [Video]Trump Administration Places New Travel Restrictions On Nigeria, 5 Other Countries

The Trump administration announced new travel restrictions.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.