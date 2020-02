LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony

PLEASE NOTE: RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: STILL PHOTOS OF LOS ANGELES LAKERS TRIBUTE TO KOBE BRYANT BEFORE START OF NBA GAME AGAINST PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 31, 2020) (STILL IMAGES-MUTE) (USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES - Broadcaster and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES') 1.

STILL PHOTO OF LAKERS PLAYERS LINED UP DURING TRIBUTE TO KOBE BRYANT BEFORE START OF NBA GAME 2.

STILL PHOTO OF LEBRON JAMES DURING TRIBUTE 3.

STILL PHOTO OF JAMES SPEAKING TO CROWD DURING TRIBUTE 4.

WIDE STILL PHOTO OF JAMES SPEAKING TO CROWD DURING TRIBUTE 5.

STILL PHOTO OF SINGER USHER PERFORMING DURING TRIBUTE 6.

STILL PHOTO OF LAKERS PLAYERS JAMES, ANTHONY DAVIS (IN MIDDLE), AND RAJON RONDO WEARING KOBE BRYANT JERSEYS 7.

STILL PHOTO OF ROSES ON SEATS WHERE KOBE BRYANT AND HIS DAUGHTER GIANNA SAT AT LAST LAKERS GAME THEY ATTENDED ON DECEMBER 29, 2019 8.

STILL PHOTO OF KOBE BRYANT JERSEYS ON ALL THE SEATS IN STAPLES CENTER BEFORE GAME PLEASE NOTE: PARAGRAPH 3 CONTAINS LANGUAGE THAT SOME READERS MAY FIND OFFENSIVE STORY: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James delivered an emotional speech honoring his "brother" Kobe Bryant prior to the first Lakers game since the NBA great, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

James began by reading the names of all nine victims of the tragedy and then throwing a piece of paper containing his prepared remarks on the court.

"Laker nation, man, I would be selling you all short if I read off this shit so I'm going to go straight from the heart," James said to a raucous applause from the sold-out crowd at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

"I know that at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I look at this as a celebration tonight.

"This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken down body, the getting back up -- the determination to be as great as he could be," he said of Bryant, who played 20 seasons with the Lakers, 18 as an all-star, and won five NBA championships.

"Tonight we celebrate the kid who came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years," he said of Bryant, a husband and father to four daughters.

"Kobe is a brother to me ... and throughout my career, the one thing we shared was that determination to win and be great.

"Along with my teammates I want to continue his legacy not only for this year but as long as we can play the game of basketball that we love because that's what Kobe Bryant would want.

"So in the words of Kobe Bryant, Mamba out," he said, referring to Bryant's famous sign off after his final game as a Laker in April 2016.

"But in the words of us, not forgotten," he said.

"Live on brother." Players, coaches and fans could be seen wiping tears from their eyes after James' remarks.

The Lakers ran out the 24 second shot clock on their first possession of the game and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers did the same when they first got the ball, as teams around the NBA have done since Bryant's passing.

(Production: David Grip)