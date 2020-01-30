Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Activist who fought to protect butterflies in Mexico found dead

Activist who fought to protect butterflies in Mexico found dead

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Activist who fought to protect butterflies in Mexico found dead

Activist who fought to protect butterflies in Mexico found dead

Homero Gomez disappeared on January 13 and activists suspect his death could be related to illegal logging disputes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Homero Gómez González, Mexico’s monarch butterfly defender, found dead

A Mexican activist, who fought to protect monarch butterflies, was found dead.
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MamieEyan

Mamie Eyan RT @channeldraw: Mexican environmental activist who fought to protect monarch butterflies is found dead in a well. R.I.P. Homero Gómez. RT… 1 hour ago

unarossa

Andrea Nicht-Roth RT @nycjim: Mexican environmental activist who fought to protect monarch butterflies is found dead in a well. R.I.P. Homero Gómez. https://… 5 hours ago

JesicaAlarconR

Jesica Alarcón RT @Reuters: Mexicans mourn death of activist who fought to protect monarch butterflies https://t.co/BbILn4vYdk https://t.co/EBuio4ne2y 11 hours ago

CaraLopezLee

Cara Lopez Lee Activist who fought to protect (monarch) butterflies in Mexico found dead @AJENews https://t.co/Ms5vhxk5pD 15 hours ago

Lauren4homes2

Lauren Smith RT @ninareporter: Millions of Monarch butterflies make a 2,000 mile journey each year from #Canada to spend winter in central Mexico's warm… 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.