Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Foreign Exchange Student Dies From Injuries Sustained In High-Rise Fire

Foreign Exchange Student Dies From Injuries Sustained In High-Rise Fire

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Foreign Exchange Student Dies From Injuries Sustained In High-Rise Fire

Foreign Exchange Student Dies From Injuries Sustained In High-Rise Fire

The man, identified as Jeremy Bru, an exchange student from France, was taken to the hospital in grave condition Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vainus_

ʟᴀɪᴀ RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING: A 19-year-old exchange student from France has died as a result of injuries sustained in Wednesday's high-rise fire h… 46 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee French Foreign Exchange Student Dies After High-Rise Apartment Fire in California https://t.co/u4Uy7R741v https://t.co/98KFvE2Z67 1 hour ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Foreign Exchange Student Dies From Injuries Sustained In High-Rise Fire https://t.co/qqP3NyC9AC https://t.co/vAK6Y9y6kh 5 hours ago

OrcaSixNews

OrcaSix Foreign Exchange Student Dies From Injuries Sustained In High-Rise Fire – News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and the Be… https://t.co/0eYuY0FBtY 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.