Budget 2020: 'TB Harega, Desh Jeetega' campaign will begin | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
'TB Harega, Desh Jeetega' campaign will begin.

During the Batz speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of launching the campaign 'TB Harega Desh Jeetega'.

He said that under this campaign, the country will be made TB free by 2025.

