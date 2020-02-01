Budget 2020: 'TB Harega, Desh Jeetega' campaign will begin | Oneindia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:30s - Published Budget 2020: 'TB Harega, Desh Jeetega' campaign will begin | Oneindia News 'TB Harega, Desh Jeetega' campaign will begin. During the Batz speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of launching the campaign 'TB Harega Desh Jeetega'. He said that under this campaign, the country will be made TB free by 2025. #Budget2020 #NirmalaSitharaman #Tuberculosis 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Advisorymandi.com FM #NirmalaSitharaman brings forth the ‘TB Harega, Desh Jeetega’ campaign to help end the TB in India by 2025. A to… https://t.co/L52GmWOLVP 9 minutes ago DVaidyanathan RT @khurafatinitin: "Proceeds from taxes on medical devices to support health infrastructure. TB harega desh jeetega will be strengthened."… 15 minutes ago निशांत चव्हाण TB harega desh jeetega Tuberculosis to be eradicated by 2025 https://t.co/0ILleQAeJj 1 hour ago NewsX Union #Budget2020 live updates: #NirmalaSitharaman announces TB Harega, Desh Jeetega campaign #BudgetSession2020 https://t.co/oCY3x7xE0b 1 hour ago ThePriteshRathod 🇮🇳 FM says the #TB Harega, Desh Jeetega campaign will be strengthened to end TB by 2025 in the country. A total of Rs… https://t.co/MA5U7ot7x8 1 hour ago SnehashahET Taking the fight against Tuberculosis to the next level, TB Harega, Desh Jeetega mission proposed by the government… https://t.co/nRwncG4BVQ 1 hour ago Financial Express #Budget2020 | TB harega desh jeetega campaign launched: FM Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: https://t.co/g1whLDAK0e https://t.co/IgulnHsA5Y 1 hour ago Khurafati Nitin "Proceeds from taxes on medical devices to support health infrastructure. TB harega desh jeetega will be strengthen… https://t.co/NgzAeoUAfU 1 hour ago