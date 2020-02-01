Budget 2020: Sitharaman announces 16 point action plan for farmers’ welfare 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 13:41s - Published Budget 2020: Sitharaman announces 16 point action plan for farmers’ welfare Finance Minister announced a 16 point action plan to provide a boost to the agriculture sector. She said that the government is committed to doubling farmer incomes by 2022. She announced comprehensive measures for 100 water stressed districts.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like