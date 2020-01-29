Global  

Locals hold vigil for Kobe Bryant and crash victims

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Locals hold vigil for Kobe Bryant and crash victims
Locals hold vigil for Kobe Bryant and crash victims

RIGHT HERE IN KERN COUNTY.TONIGHT A VIGIL WAS HELD FOR ALL9 VICTIMS IN CENTRALBAKERSFIELD.23 A-B-C'S LEZLA GOODEN WAS ATTHE VIGIL AND SHOWS US HOWTHOSE FANS PAID RESPECT TO THELIVES LOST.LEZLA: I AM HERE AT THE DIGNITYHEALTH SPORTS COMPLEX WHEREMANY HAVE GATHERED HERE INBAKERSFIELD TO HONOR THELIFE OF KOBE BRYANT AND ALL OFTHOSE WHO LOST THEIR LIVESON SUNDAY IN A HELICOPTER CRASH.A SEA OF PURPLE AND GOLD FILLEDTHE CORRIDORS OF THE DIGNITYHEALTH SPORTS COMPLEX TO PAYTHEIR RESPECTS AND MOURN THE



