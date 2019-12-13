Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Indians from Wuhan thank ITBP doctors and officials for their efforts

Watch: Indians from Wuhan thank ITBP doctors and officials for their efforts

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Indians from Wuhan thank ITBP doctors and officials for their efforts

Watch: Indians from Wuhan thank ITBP doctors and officials for their efforts

Over 300 Indians reached Delhi from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan.

A special Air India jet was dedicated to bring them from China’s Wuhan.

The evacuated Indians were taken to ITBP’s Chhawla camp and Manesar camp.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: 324 Indians evacuated from China's Wuhan in special Air India plane

Air India's jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from the novel coronavirus-hit Wuhan in...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

crazily_weird

Ayushi🐣 RT @ANI: #WATCH Air India special flight from Delhi lands in Wuhan (China) for the evacuation of Indians. #coronavirus https://t.co/ccJHo6r… 4 minutes ago

milan_barot1

Jai Hind - Milankumar Barot🇮🇳 RT @ANI: #WATCH Delhi: The Indians who arrived at Delhi Airport today in Air India special flight from Wuhan (China) thank the team of doct… 37 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Air India special flight from Delhi lands in Wuhan for evacuation of Indians [Video]Air India special flight from Delhi lands in Wuhan for evacuation of Indians

Air India special flight from Delhi lands in Wuhan for evacuation of Indians

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published

Flights cancelled, highway closed as heavy snow blasts Kashmir [Video]Flights cancelled, highway closed as heavy snow blasts Kashmir

Heavy snowfall forced closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and suspension of air traffic to Kashmir on Friday (December 13), officials said.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.