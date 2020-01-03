Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Budget 2020: Good response to 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', more girls than boys in schools

Budget 2020: Good response to 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', more girls than boys in schools

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Budget 2020: Good response to 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', more girls than boys in schools

Budget 2020: Good response to 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', more girls than boys in schools

Budget 2020: Good response to 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', more girls than boys in schools.

In her budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the campaign 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' has received good response.

Now girls are studying more than boys in schools and colleges.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Has “Good Girls” Changed The Way Retta And Rino Wilson Look At Petty Crimes? [Video]Has “Good Girls” Changed The Way Retta And Rino Wilson Look At Petty Crimes?

The NBC series, “Good Girls," sheds light on the real issues people deal with. As a result, stars Retta and Rino Wilson have learned more on empathy and its importance. BUILD is a live interview..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:06Published

Blend Extra: Great Books About Women in Sports [Video]Blend Extra: Great Books About Women in Sports

Our book reviewer Carole Barrowman was making a list of all the classic sports books that she has read, and she found herself asking a question... Where are all the women?! While she had a list of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.