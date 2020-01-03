Budget 2020: Good response to 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', more girls than boys in schools

Budget 2020: Good response to 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', more girls than boys in schools.

In her budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the campaign 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' has received good response.

Now girls are studying more than boys in schools and colleges.