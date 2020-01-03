|
Budget 2020: Good response to 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', more girls than boys in schools
|


In her budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the campaign 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' has received good response.
Now girls are studying more than boys in schools and colleges.
