Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Budget 2020: Announcement of new income tax slab, everyone gets relief | Oneindia News

Budget 2020: Announcement of new income tax slab, everyone gets relief | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Budget 2020: Announcement of new income tax slab, everyone gets relief | Oneindia News

Budget 2020: Announcement of new income tax slab, everyone gets relief | Oneindia News

Budget 2020: Announcement of new income tax slab, everyone gets relief.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave relief to taxpayers during her budget speech.

#Budget2020 #NirmalaSitharaman #IncomeTax
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Budget: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime [Video]Budget: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime

In her Budget 2020-21 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new optional income tax regime. Under the new regime, tax slabs have been reduced for annual incomes up to Rs 15..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:39Published

Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman pays homage to Arun Jaitley | Oneindia News [Video]Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman pays homage to Arun Jaitley | Oneindia News

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recalled the then Union Finance Minister, late Arun Jaitley, while presenting the budget, highlighting the merits of GST. The Union Minister said that Jaitley..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.