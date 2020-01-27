Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Budget: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime

Budget: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:39s - Published < > Embed
Budget: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime

Budget: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime

In her Budget 2020-21 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new optional income tax regime.

Under the new regime, tax slabs have been reduced for annual incomes up to Rs 15 lakh.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Budget: Govt reduces income tax rates, rejigs slabs

In a major rejig, the government on Saturday reduced personal income tax rates in the Union Budget...
IndiaTimes - Published

Budget 2020: Income tax slabs lowered for those who forgo exemptions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the new tax rates will be optional.
Hindu - Published Also reported by •DNA



You Might Like


Tweets about this

vandanajain24

vandana jain RT @htTweets: #BudgetWithHT | “People earning till Rs 5 lakh need not pay any income tax," says finance minister @nsitharaman Check revis… 4 minutes ago

avinashasks

Avinash Sharma 🇮🇳 RT @htTweets: #BudgetWithHT | New income tax slabs - 0 to 5 lakh - Exempted 5 to 7.5 lakh - 10 per cent 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh - 15 per cen… 6 minutes ago

CPrajapati83

Chandan Prajapati Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction... https://t.co/2y3wkkwheP 26 minutes ago

journalistnadig

Srivatsa Nadiglಶ್ರೀವತ್ಸ ನಾಡಿಗ್ Budget 2020: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashes income tax rates to promote growth via @htTweets https://t.co/LMwDUrIU1h 48 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Budget 2020: Announcement of new income tax slab, everyone gets relief | Oneindia News [Video]Budget 2020: Announcement of new income tax slab, everyone gets relief | Oneindia News

Budget 2020: Announcement of new income tax slab, everyone gets relief. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave relief to taxpayers during her budget speech. #Budget2020 #NirmalaSitharaman..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Budget 2020: Income tax changes expected in this year's budget | Oneindia News [Video]Budget 2020: Income tax changes expected in this year's budget | Oneindia News

As the clamor grows for more money into the pockets of consumers and households to boost consumption in the economy, the government is discussing multiple options on cuts in personal income tax in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.