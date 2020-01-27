Budget: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:39s - Published
45 minutes ago < > Embed
Budget: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
In her Budget 2020-21 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new optional income tax regime.
Under the new regime, tax slabs have been reduced for annual incomes up to Rs 15 lakh.
Recent related news from verified sources
In a major rejig, the government on Saturday reduced personal income tax rates in the Union Budget... IndiaTimes - Published 2 hours ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the new tax rates will be optional. Hindu - Published 2 hours ago Also reported by • DNA
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources