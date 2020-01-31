Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meghan Trainor's 'knees go weak' when she hears her own songs

Meghan Trainor's 'knees go weak' when she hears her own songs

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Meghan Trainor's 'knees go weak' when she hears her own songs

Meghan Trainor's 'knees go weak' when she hears her own songs

Meghan Trainor has confessed she "screams" and her "knees go weak" when she hears her own songs playing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Meghan Trainor's 'knees go weak' when she hears her own songs #MeghanTrainor https://t.co/wPZISExEM8 1 hour ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Meghan Trainor's 'knees go weak' when she hears her own songs - #BuyTickets #meghantrainorsongs @… 16 hours ago

MarkTodd

Music news From Music News - Meghan Trainor's 'knees go weak' when she hears her own songs https://t.co/Btd9GOKZen #musicnews 1 day ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Meghan Trainor’s ‘knees go weak’ when she hears her own songs – Music News https://t.co/EuRHM1Ra3Q https://t.co/YFcgt1g1Wp 1 day ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Meghan Trainor's 'knees go weak' when she hears her own songs The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker is still thrilled… https://t.co/VWu1YUWjrD 2 days ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Meghan Trainor's 'knees go weak' when she hears her own songs - Meghan Trainor's "knees go weak" when she hears her… https://t.co/aWMEphw59G 2 days ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Meghan Trainor's 'knees go weak' when she hears her own songs - The ‘All About That Bass' hitmaker is still thrille… https://t.co/8O8vysdgG2 2 days ago

InfoMusikDunia

Info Musik Dunia Meghan Trainor's 'knees go weak' when she hears her own songs https://t.co/Q16J941LEy 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Trainor Talks New Album Treat Myself and Tips to Feel Confident Even When You're 'Scrubbing' [Video]Meghan Trainor Talks New Album Treat Myself and Tips to Feel Confident Even When You're "Scrubbing"

Grammy winner, Meghan Trainor's music has always been body-positive and her third album, Treat Myself , is no different. We got the inside scoop from the singer on her new songs, which she says span..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 00:54Published

Meghan Trainor Talks 'Bucket List' Collab With Nicki Minaj, Writing Music About Her Brother's 'Chaotic' Love Life | Billboard Ne [Video]Meghan Trainor Talks 'Bucket List' Collab With Nicki Minaj, Writing Music About Her Brother's 'Chaotic' Love Life | Billboard Ne

Billboard's Tetris Kelly sat down with Meghan Trainor in the studio to listen to her new album, 'Treat Myself,' and chat about songs on the project.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 05:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.