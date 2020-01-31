Global  

A Quiet Place Part 2 Movie (2020) - Super Bowl

A Quiet Place Part 2 Movie (2020) - Super Bowl

A Quiet Place Part 2 Movie (2020) - Super Bowl

A Quiet Place Part 2 Movie (2020) - Super Bowl TV Spot There are people out there worth saving.

#AQuietPlace Part II, in theatres this March.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
John Krasinski returns in the Super Bowl spot for 'A Quiet Place Part II'

A new look at A Quiet Place Part II is here, and thanks to a harrowing flashback fans get their first...
Mashable - Published


The Super Bowl Commercial For 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Check it out.

'A Quiet Place Part II': Featurette - Questions Answered

A Quiet Place Part II: Featurette - Questions Answered - Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside..

