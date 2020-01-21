China Virus: Outbreak leaves Beijing shopping mall deserted

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s
This shopping mall in the Chinese capital was deserted on Saturday (February 1st) as residents chose to stay indoors amid the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.
This shopping mall in the Chinese capital was deserted on Saturday (February 1st) as residents chose to stay indoors amid the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

Many of the shops at the Joy City Xidan mall remained closed as the Lunar New Year holiday ends.

Many companies in the capital and surrounding region will delay reopening until February 10th in order to help prevent the spread of the virus, according to government newspaper Beijing Daily.




