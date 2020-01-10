James Bond For Your Eyes Only Movie (1981) Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet, Topol
Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 03:50s - Published < > Embed
James Bond For Your Eyes Only Movie (1981) Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet, Topol
For Your Eyes Only Movie Trailer HD (1981) - Plot synopsis: James Bond is assigned to find a missing British vessel, equipped with a weapons encryption device and prevent it from falling into enemy hands.
Director: John Glen
Writers: Richard Maibaum, Michael G.
Wilson, Ian Fleming
Stars: Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet, Topol
Just like all James Bond thriller movies, the upcoming "No Time To Die" needs a great theme song. The film is premiering in a few months but there's no word yet on who will be singing the title song...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:38Published