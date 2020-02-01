Again shots fired at Shaheen Bagh 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:04s - Published Again shots fired at Shaheen Bagh Again shots fired at Shaheen Bagh 0

Tweets about this Syed Ahmad Afzāl (अफ़्ज़ाल) Only days after a fanatic opened fire at Jamia, a man fired two shots a while ago at Shaheen Bagh, considered to be… https://t.co/24c1kQ75SS 2 minutes ago jatindesai This firing is again direct result of Anurag Thakur's speech. https://t.co/WlZmOZF64Y 35 minutes ago