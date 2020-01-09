Global  

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
“This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act in our great national drama,” British PM Boris Johnson said.View on euronews
CaputoItalo

Italo Caputo Giorgio Pala : Boris Johnson calls Brexit 'an astonishing moment ... https://t.co/priLl6Jtpj 18 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica People Gather in Edinburgh Day After Brexit to Protest Against Boris Johnson - Video: The day b… https://t.co/1NRmWrQbpq 18 minutes ago

NarstieG

Gareth Hughes RT @gabriel160519: No!! 👇👇 Keir Starmer calls on Boris Johnson to give EU nationals the right to vote https://t.co/Y4X0Cmpvzw 40 minutes ago

rarrigz

Rogers Atukunda #Brussels: It's official - the UK has left the European Union. UK prime minister Boris Johnson calls it “dawn of ne… https://t.co/i8mOUuJyxG 1 hour ago

SailAwayOnBlue

sail RT @SteveW_Leave_EU: That ended well then Gina. 😂 @thatginamiller @BorisJohnson Glum-faced Gina Miller forced to face Brexit IS happening c… 1 hour ago

DukeOfHardRock

Jay Baker "Boris Johnson’s promise to 'get Brexit done' allowed him to frame his whole agenda as a matter of implementing the… https://t.co/TIaPIZLqZz 1 hour ago

KeoghPhyllis

Phyllis Keogh RT @euronews: In a #BrexitDay speech, Boris Johnson said Brexit was 'not an end but a beginning' https://t.co/5oirw2Nxqa 1 hour ago

okimikobot

okimikobot Boris Johnson calls Brexit 'an astonishing moment of hope' https://t.co/gJiF1gvUqz 2 hours ago


Boris Johnson steps off a plane on the same day coronavirus was confirmed in the city [Video]Boris Johnson steps off a plane on the same day coronavirus was confirmed in the city

This video shows the moment Boris Johnson steps off a plane in Newcastle - on the same day coronavirus was confirmed in the city.The PM jetted into Newcastle Airport this morning and was filmed by a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Johnson Brexit Passes [Video]Johnson Brexit Passes

Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation has been backed by Members of Parliament by 330 votes to 231. This marks a historic moment in the Brexit process. The vote comes ahead of the UK's scheduled..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

