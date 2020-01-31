Global  

'Furbank has the x-factor'

England back Jonny May and attacking coach Simon Amor heap praise on George Furbank ahead of his England debut.
Uncapped George Furbank starts against France

Northampton's uncapped full-back George Furbank starts for England in their Six Nations opener away...
A Cambs lad is making his England debut in the Six Nations opener today

A Cambs lad is making his England debut in the Six Nations opener todayHuntingdon-born George Furbank has been thrust into the starting 15 against France  in today's match
