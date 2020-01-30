Global  

UFBU’s nationwide bank strike enters Day 2

UFBU's nationwide bank strike enters Day 2
Bank employees across India participate in two-day nationwide strike

*Mumbai:* Bank employees from across the country on Friday participated in the two-day nationwide...
Mid-Day - Published

Bank strike today, tomorrow

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a two-day nationwide employees’ strike on...
Hindu - Published


nemityadav1

Nikku Yadav RT @ANI: Goa: Bank employees in Panaji participate in the two-day nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), seeki… 5 hours ago

Susovendu

Susovendu Jalli RT @UPDigitalNews1: #Kanpur: Bank employees take part in the 2-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU),… 5 hours ago

neeraj86singh

Neeraj Singh RT @ANI: Bihar: Bank employees in Patna participate in the 2-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), s… 5 hours ago

ranaalikash

Afeef Ibn Albra Services of public sector banks were impacted on Saturday as nation-wide strike by employee unions entered its seco… https://t.co/C0mm21DEN7 5 hours ago

Ayaz_Ind

Ayaaz Ahmad Qaasmi #Bank employees in Panaji participate in the two-day nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (U… https://t.co/TnPgryxC0d 6 hours ago

ANI

ANI Goa: Bank employees in Panaji participate in the two-day nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Union… https://t.co/hwwigh1ZHv 6 hours ago

sudhanshushrm

Sudhanshu Sharma RT @ANINewsUP: Kanpur: Bank employees take part in the 2-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), seeki… 7 hours ago

UPDigitalNews1

UP Digital News #Kanpur: Bank employees take part in the 2-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UF… https://t.co/4llsNUWD6D 7 hours ago

