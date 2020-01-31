

Recent related videos from verified sources Discussion on Economic Survey with Richa Gupta, Senior Director, Deloitte Discussion on Economic Survey with Richa Gupta, Senior Director, Deloitte Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 07:10Published 20 hours ago Watch: Major takeaways from Economic Survey 2020 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in the Parliament. Speaking on the survey, Chief Economic Advisor, K Subramanian said that the India’s economic growth was projected at.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26Published 23 hours ago