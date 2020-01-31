Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch Major takeaways from Economic Survey 2020

Watch Major takeaways from Economic Survey 2020

Video Credit: LiveMint - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Watch Major takeaways from Economic Survey 2020Watch Major takeaways from Economic Survey 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Discussion on Economic Survey with Richa Gupta, Senior Director, Deloitte [Video]Discussion on Economic Survey with Richa Gupta, Senior Director, Deloitte

Discussion on Economic Survey with Richa Gupta, Senior Director, Deloitte

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 07:10Published

Watch: Major takeaways from Economic Survey 2020 [Video]Watch: Major takeaways from Economic Survey 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in the Parliament. Speaking on the survey, Chief Economic Advisor, K Subramanian said that the India’s economic growth was projected at..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.