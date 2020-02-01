Global  

Groundhog day event cancelled due to weather forecast; Sam to make a prediction on social media

Groundhog day event cancelled due to weather forecast; Sam to make a prediction on social mediaWith TWN's Nathan Coleman
Tweets about this

AllanBSportsFan

bigaltoronto @CP24 How the***did the groundhog in Nova Scotia see its shadow, when they the event was cancelled due to bad we… https://t.co/9mc0WyDOH1 15 minutes ago

jeanmchard

Jean Chard Groundhog day event cancelled due to weather forecast; Sam to make a prediction on social media https://t.co/6SK58ULgjJ via @HalifaxToday 16 hours ago

sarahgallantPR

Sarah Gallant RT @NEWS957: Groundhog day event cancelled due to weather forecast; Sam to make a prediction on social media. https://t.co/g0ZQph177N 2 days ago

Bill_Zebedee

Bill Zebedee So, a rodent that is suppose to be sleeping this time of year won't be torn from it's sleep this year. Maybe it sho… https://t.co/n9aV9Dl37s 2 days ago

Darrel_Mac

Darrel LS MacDonald Groundhog day event cancelled due to weather forecast; Sam to make a prediction on social media https://t.co/GDhAFrotBM via @HalifaxToday 2 days ago

NEWS957

NEWS 95.7 Halifax Groundhog day event cancelled due to weather forecast; Sam to make a prediction on social media. https://t.co/g0ZQph177N 2 days ago

HalifaxToday

HalifaxToday Groundhog day event cancelled due to weather forecast; Sam to make a prediction on social media… https://t.co/20JmYo6NbN 2 days ago


