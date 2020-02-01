Budget 2020: Historical decision told to GST in Nirmala, said- 60 lakh taxpayers increased

Budget 2020: Historical decision told to GST in Nirmala, said- 60 lakh taxpayers increased.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her second budget speech that the implementation of GST is a historic decision of the Modi government.

This is helping households save 4 percent every month.