Budget 2020: Historical decision told to GST in Nirmala, said- 60 lakh taxpayers increased

Budget 2020: Historical decision told to GST in Nirmala, said- 60 lakh taxpayers increased

Budget 2020: Historical decision told to GST in Nirmala, said- 60 lakh taxpayers increased

Budget 2020: Historical decision told to GST in Nirmala, said- 60 lakh taxpayers increased.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her second budget speech that the implementation of GST is a historic decision of the Modi government.

This is helping households save 4 percent every month.
