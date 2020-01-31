Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FOX 47 News Donates 1000 books to children as part of 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

FOX 47 News Donates 1000 books to children as part of 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
FOX 47 News Donates 1000 books to children as part of 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

FOX 47 News Donates 1000 books to children as part of 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

Jan.

23 was National Reading Day and FOX 47 News celebrated today by donating 1,000 books to children as part of the "Give a Child a Book" campaign.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

FOX 47 News Donates 1000 books to children as part of 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign [Video]FOX 47 News Donates 1000 books to children as part of 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

Jan. 23 was National Reading Day and FOX 47 News celebrated today by donating 1,000 books to children as part of the &quot;Give a Child a Book&quot; campaign.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published

How FDOT helps law enforcement track amber alerts [Video]How FDOT helps law enforcement track amber alerts

Dispatchers at the FDOT Traffic Management Center in Fort Myers monitor over 200 cameras that span across the southwestern part of I-75.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.