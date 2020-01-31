23 was National Reading Day and FOX 47 News celebrated today by donating 1,000 books to children as part of the "Give a Child a Book" campaign.



Recent related videos from verified sources FOX 47 News Donates 1000 books to children as part of 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign Jan. 23 was National Reading Day and FOX 47 News celebrated today by donating 1,000 books to children as part of the "Give a Child a Book" campaign. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:15Published 56 minutes ago How FDOT helps law enforcement track amber alerts Dispatchers at the FDOT Traffic Management Center in Fort Myers monitor over 200 cameras that span across the southwestern part of I-75. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:26Published 2 days ago