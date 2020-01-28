Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends its new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.

As the coronavirus death toll continues to rise, scientists are turning to anti-viral HIV drugs in...

Roshan Superior Till the date, there are 11,791 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China, plus 20 in Hong Kong and Macao and 10 in t… https://t.co/Jf1Gn8Yh1U 3 minutes ago

Abishek RT @minhai22 : #Coronavirus is slowing down. If there is no more outbreak happens in another area. The cap of infected & confirmed cases wil… 2 minutes ago

💧💧💧👊Jen Hogben RT @zinoviev1 : SA Pathology staff are working around the clock to help diagnose possible patients with #coronavirus . They provide a critic… 59 seconds ago