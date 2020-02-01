Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mary Higgins Clark > 'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92

'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies at 92

Mary Higgins Clark has sadly passed away at the age of 92. Simon & Schuster revealed the somber news...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •euronewsJapan TodayFrance 24FOXNews.comNPRSeattle TimesHindu


'Queen of Suspense' dies at 92

NEW YORK: The best-selling American author Mary Higgins Clark, known to her fans as the “Queen of...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •Hindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

SuchKul

SuchKul RT @nytimes: Mary Higgins Clark, known as the “Queen of Suspense,” died on Friday at 92. She wrote more than 50 novels and was a fixture on… 2 seconds ago

Shoshie55

Shoshie55 RT @BNBuzz: “If you want to be happy for a year, win the lottery. If you want to be happy for life, love what you do.” — Mary Higgins Clark… 5 seconds ago

Delis_Words

Deli RT @SimonBooks: It is with deep sadness we say goodbye to the "Queen of Suspense" Mary Higgins Clark, author of over 40 bestselling suspens… 7 seconds ago

DDayFilms

Jeremy Herbert RT @LadyHawkins: Also, worth noting that Mary Higgins Clark who was literally called "the Queen of Suspense" and has sold millions and mill… 10 seconds ago

tootie10081

peaceOmind RT @AP: Mary Higgins Clark, the tireless and long-reigning “Queen of Suspense” whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the wo… 15 seconds ago

Santanumalbum

Ipomea Mary Higgins Clark, Best-Selling Queen of Suspense, Dies at 92 https://t.co/nh68oewEVE 18 seconds ago

North_Nova

Graham Johnston RT @North_Nova: Mary Higgins Clark, the tireless and long-reigning “Queen of Suspense” whose tales of women beating the odds made her one o… 2 minutes ago

kotnaksiazce

Kobieca Robotnica Demona 🇵🇱🇪🇺🌈📚🎃 RT @gutenberg_org: Mary Higgins Clark, long reigning 'Queen of Suspense,' dies at 92 via ⁦@USATODAY⁩ https://t.co/5HFkL9Gtiu 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.