Budget 2020 | Transport Infrastructure | Key Highlights | Oneindia News



Recent related videos from verified sources Budget 2020 | Tax Rebate | Key Highlights | Oneindia News New Income Tax Slabs - 5 Lakh- 7.5 Lakh- 10%, 7.5 Lakh - 10 Lakh- 15% , 10 Lakh - 12.5 Lakh- 20%, 12.5 Lakh - 15 Lakh- 25% Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:49Published 2 hours ago Budget 2020 | Railways | Key Highlights | Oneindia News To set up Viability gap funding to set up hospitals under Ayushman Bharat, Proceeds from taxes on medical devices to help fund Ayushman Bharat , To make India TV=B free by 2025 under TB harega- Desh.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:39Published 2 hours ago