Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Budget 2020 | Transport Infrastructure | Key Highlights | Oneindia News

Budget 2020 | Transport Infrastructure | Key Highlights | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Budget 2020 | Transport Infrastructure | Key Highlights | Oneindia News

Budget 2020 | Transport Infrastructure | Key Highlights | Oneindia News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to provide ₹1.7 lakh crore for transport infrastructure in 2020-21
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ETMarkets

ETMarkets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday allocated Rs 1.7 lakh crore towards transport infrastructure for Bu… https://t.co/1lzXpWD0BO 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Budget 2020 | Tax Rebate | Key Highlights | Oneindia News [Video]Budget 2020 | Tax Rebate | Key Highlights | Oneindia News

New Income Tax Slabs - 5 Lakh- 7.5 Lakh- 10%, 7.5 Lakh - 10 Lakh- 15% , 10 Lakh - 12.5 Lakh- 20%, 12.5 Lakh - 15 Lakh- 25%

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:49Published

Budget 2020 | Railways | Key Highlights | Oneindia News [Video]Budget 2020 | Railways | Key Highlights | Oneindia News

To set up Viability gap funding to set up hospitals under Ayushman Bharat, Proceeds from taxes on medical devices to help fund Ayushman Bharat , To make India TV=B free by 2025 under TB harega- Desh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.